BJP corners Himachal Pradesh government over Salooni murder case

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday stepped up offensive against the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government over Salooni Murder case, describing the law-and-order situation “worst” under the Congress regime. The BJP also demanded a probe into the crime incident by a high-level committee.

So far, the police have arrested eight members of a family, including three women. One of the women was in relationship with the victim. The murder weapon has also been recovered. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 21-year-old man was murdered in Bhandal panchayat of Salooni subdivision in Chamba district over a love affair. His body, chopped into pieces and dumped in a water stream, was discovered on June 9.

So far, the police have arrested eight members of a family, including three women. One of the women was in relationship with the victim. The murder weapon has also been recovered.

State BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma in a statement strongly condemned the “lackluster attitude” of the government in the sensational case.

He said the victim, Manohar Lal, was missing from home since June 6 and his body was found in a mutilated condition three days later.

“Pictures of the crime scene circulating on social media are gruesome and disturbing,” said Sharma. Meanwhile, MLA Naina Devi said, “The incident shows that the criminals have no fear of law.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma said the government’s being a mute spectator to this inhuman incident puts it in the dock, while the non-discovery of the body for three days after the murder also raises question mark on overall police functioning.

Even after the five days, the gruesome murder came to light, leave aside the chief minister, not even any minister of the government visited the aggrieved family to offer condolences, which shows the insensitivity of the government, he added.

He said the culprits belong to a particular community, due to which tension was prevailing in the region and communal violence may erupt.

The BJP appeals to the public to maintain restraint and calm in such times, said Sharma demanding the government to take strict action against the culprits and appropriate steps to maintain peace, and harmony in the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, BJP’s Dalhousie MLA DS Thakur along with Churah MLA Hans Raj met the aggrieved family at their home. They along with locals also staged a protest outside Kihar police station and raised slogans against the government.