Chamba murder case: Section 144 imposed as mob sets accused’s house on fire

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday demanded National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into Chamba murder case even as the situation turned volatile with an angry mob first creating ruckus at a police station and then setting the house of the accused on fire.

The district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Salooni subdivision of Chamba till further orders.

Manohar Lal, a 21-year-old youth, was killed brutally over a “love affair” and his body chopped into pieces was dumped in a water stream at Bhandal village in Salooni subdivision of Chamba district last week.

The youth had gone missing on June 6 while returning home from his cowshed on the hill top. On the way, he allegedly went to meet his lover, a minor girl belonging to a minority community. The girl’s family allegedly beat him up with sticks and when he died, chopped his body into pieces and dumped it into a water stream. On June 9, some jawans of the Indian Reserve Battalion, while patrolling in the area, spotted the body after which the crime came to light. The accused belonged to a particular minority community.

The police initially arrested three people, including the boy’s alleged lover, her brother and sister. The incident took communal overtones when members of a Hindu organisation flared up it on social media. Police have arrested eight members of a family in the case, including some woman, one of whom was in relationship with the victim.

They have been kept at an undisclosed location for safety reasons. Meanwhile, people started gathering outside Kihar police station on Thursday morning after a call given by some Hindu groups. Salooni, Sanghni and Kihar markets were shut down as mark of protest.

Heavy police force was deployed at the police station and Chamba superintendent of police Abishek Yadav was himself on the spot. The crowd forcefully entered the police station premises, demanding capital punishment for the accused. DS Thakur, MLA of Dalhousie, the constituency in which the area falls, was also present trying to control the situation.

Trying to calm down the protestors, the SP said that police should be given time to investigate and prepare a watertight chargesheet to ensure that the culprits get harshest punishment. He said the police were also investigating the case from all possible angles. He said that murder weapon and all crucial evidence have been gathered. The SP said that four people involved in the case were minors and their names couldn’t be disclosed.

However, the crowd continued its protest and later put the accused’s house on fire.

BJP demands NIA probe

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded NIA probe into the murder case. Addressing a press conference at Shimla, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the main accused has 3 bighas of land in his name while he has encroached upon about 100 bighas. Jai Ram claimed that it has come to his knowledge that the accused had ₹2 crore cash in his account.

“How did a shepherd acquire so much property is a question that needs answers,” he said. Thakur alleged that the accused was involved in suspicious activities for a long time and lived for almost a year at a secluded place which raises doubts.

‘Links to Satrundi-Kalaban massacre’

The Leader of Opposition said that the accused’s role was also under scanner in the 1998 Satrundi-Kalaban massacre, in which terrorist had killed 35 labourers in two separate incidents at Satrundi and Kalaban, the area of Churah assembly segment of Chamba district adjoining Jammu and Kashmir border.

“The prime accused was interrogated at that time too and thus we demand a NIA probe into the murder case,” said Thakur.

CM appeals for peace

Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu strongly condemned the incident and called for upholding unity, harmony and peace.

He further emphasised the need to refrain from giving the incident political or communal colours. “Such incidents should not be flared to achieve the ulterior motive just for sake of politics at the cost of communal harmony,” said Sukhu.

He assured the victim’s family that the state government stands firmly with them during this hour of grief and will extend all possible assistance to support them till justice is served.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguard the interests of all communities, the CM affirmed that the culprits behind this heinous crime would not escape punishment. Sukhu said the government was also ready to consider the demand for a NIA probe if the opposition has evidence.

“Stringent action will be taken against them as per the law,” said Sukhu urging the public to maintain peace and cooperate with the investigative authorities.

The government is monitoring every aspect of investigation, he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits assembly of four or more people, in Salooni subdivision of Chamba till further orders.

Sukhu virtually reviews law and order situation

Shimla: Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday held a virtual meeting with all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to review the law and order situation in context of the Salooni incident in Chamba district. He directed them to keep strict vigil to maintain law and order situation in their respective districts.

