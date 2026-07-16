BJP forms ‘chargesheet’ committee to compile Himachal govt’s ‘failures’

The Himachal Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said it has constituted a state-level committee to draft a “chargesheet” exposing the Congress government’s alleged anti-people policies, unfulfilled promises, corruption and administrative failures, and that a public movement to demand accountability will be launched. It also formed a mass agitation committee to run the public campaign.

BJP Himachal Pradesh president Rajeev Bindal. (File)

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BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said that during its three-and-a-half years in office, the Congress government has betrayed the trust of the people and pushed Himachal Pradesh into economic and administrative distress by bringing development activities to a standstill. Bindal said the “chargesheet” committee has been constituted to prepare a comprehensive document detailing the failures, corruption, anti-people decisions, and unfulfilled promises of the Congress government. “The Congress government will be surrounded on every front and politically cornered,” he said.

He added that the BJP would take the government’s failures to every village and every household while launching a strong public movement on issues concerning the people of the state.

The committee comprises Bindal, leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, MP and former Union minister Anurag Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP and state general secretary Sikander Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan, MLA and former state BJP president Satpal Singh Satti and state vice president Balbir Verma, among others.

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, the mass agitation committee was constituted to formulate the strategy for statewide public awareness campaigns, protests, demonstrations, and mass outreach programmes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, the mass agitation committee was constituted to formulate the strategy for statewide public awareness campaigns, protests, demonstrations, and mass outreach programmes. {{/usCountry}}

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Bindal said that the BJP is committed to safeguarding the interests of the people, ensuring the state’s development and providing good governance.