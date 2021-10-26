BJP getting immense support in tribal areas: Himachal chief minister Jai Ram

The contest for the Mandi parliamentary seat in the upcoming bypolls looks to be a one-sided affair in favour of the BJP and we will be back with MP Khushal Thakur, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

He was addressing an election rally at Reckong Peo, the administrative headquarters of Kinnaur. The chief minister said after elections his government will compensate the apple growers of Kinnaur who have suffered losses due to the recent snowfall.

“I have heard that apple trees were damaged in parts of the district. I can very well understand this loss to the fruit growers and efforts will be made to compensate them,” he said. Thakur said he also comes from a remote area and he can understand the difficulties faced by the people of Kinnaur in their day-to-day life.

He hailed the people of Kinnaur for their contribution in the fight against Covid by achieving a 100% vaccination target among all districts in India.

Launching a stinging attack on the Congress, the chief minister said the Congress was in power for 50 years, but did nothing to upgrade the health infrastructure. “Before the BJP government took reins, there were only 30 ventilators and two oxygen plants in the health institutions across the state. Today the there are about 900 ventilators 30 oxygen plants,” he said, alleging that the Congress was continuing to play petty politics even during the pandemic and did nothing to help the state cope.

“Congress leaders even raised fake bills worth crores to extract money from their party high command,” he alleged. “Today, the same Congress has made people, who were accused of sedition, its star campaigners in the state,” he added.

He urged people of Kinnaur to support BJP candidate Brigadier Khushal Thakur and make his victory as grand as that of former MP Ramswaroop’s victory in 2019.