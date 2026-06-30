Leader of the Opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday demanded that the alleged IDFC First Bank scam and other major scams in the state should be investigated under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court or the Supreme Court, asserting that only a judicially monitored probe could restore public confidence.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda pays floral tribute to Sant Kabir on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

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Addressing mediapersons in Rohtak, Hooda alleged that Haryana had witnessed “one scam after another under the BJP government”. He claimed that besides the alleged bank scam, irregularities related to paddy and pearl millet procurement, land deals, recruitment, paper leaks and the cooperative sector had also surfaced in recent years.

“Over the past 12 years, special investigation teams (SITs) were constituted to probe several scams, but they failed to produce any concrete results or bring the guilty to justice. An impartial investigation under the supervision of a sitting HC or SC judge is necessary to ensure accountability and restore public trust,” Hooda said.

He alleged that several senior IAS officers had come under scrutiny in recent scams and said the credibility of the ongoing investigation would depend on judicial oversight.

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{{^usCountry}} Hooda also accused the BJP government in the state of failing to address basic infrastructure issues despite being in power for over a decade. Referring to the ongoing agitation over drinking water in Chanot village of Hisar district, he said it was unfortunate that villagers had to protest for access to a basic necessity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hooda also accused the BJP government in the state of failing to address basic infrastructure issues despite being in power for over a decade. Referring to the ongoing agitation over drinking water in Chanot village of Hisar district, he said it was unfortunate that villagers had to protest for access to a basic necessity. {{/usCountry}}

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“The government is responsible for ensuring water supply to both rural and urban areas, but today the entire state is facing shortages of both water and electricity,” he said.

Earlier Hooda also attended a function organised to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir, where he described the 15th-century saint-poet as one of the foremost figures of India’s Bhakti movement.