BJP govt failed to fulfil even a single promise made to women: Lamba

Shimla: The Congress on Saturday released the registration form for the ₹1,500 monthly allowances the party had promised to give to women if voted to power.

Addressing a press conference at Shimla, Congress national spokesperson Alka Lamba said that Congress has guaranteed a ₹1,500 monthly allowance to women in the state and they can register themselves by scanning the code given on the form.

This will help maintain a record and after forming government the Congress will ensure that the monthly allowance was deposited in their account on the first day of every month.

Lamba alleged that BJP did not fulfil the promises it had made to the women in 2017. She said that Congress had sought feedback and ratings from the women about its promises and they have given zero ratings to the current government.

She alleged that BJP did not fulfil its promise of bringing the Women’s Farmers Bill and no steps were taken to open all-women police stations and keep them open 24x7.

“The announcement of 33 % reservation for women in the police also remains unfulfilled,” she said.

Lamba said there have been scores of complaints to the Jal Shakti Department on the CM helpline. The department had installed taps in the households under the “Har Ghar Nal” scheme but there was no supply of water, yet the state government collected ₹20 crore as water bills during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She alleged that the Gudiya helpline set up for women’s safety has been ineffective in solving their issues and over 8,400 complaints were pending.

Lamba said that BJP had talked about empowering women in its manifesto, but the situation was that a woman IAS officer in the state was fighting for her rights. “Senior IAS officer Nisha Singh was compelled to say that women officers are being discriminated against under the current regime and their issues are not being heard,” she said.

Lamba said that the BJP government gave free gas cylinders to women under the Ujjwala gas scheme, but they are unable to refill them as the LPG prices have crossed ₹1,100.

She said that during PM Narendra Modi’s Mandi rally, the women will return the gas cylinders given to them under the Ujjwala scheme.

Lamba said the Congress party will also mobilize women against BJP by holding women’s conferences in the 68 assembly constituencies of the state.

Govt misusing public money

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Shimla (rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday accused the state BJP government of wasting public money for political rallies under the garb of celebrating 75 years of Himachal’s foundation.

In a press conference in Shimla, Vikramaditya Singh said that this government has bought more than a thousand vehicles for its people during its tenure. Similarly, the government made other wasteful expenditures, due to which the debt of Himachal has increased to ₹65,000 crore.

“Out of the total, loans worth ₹45,000 crore were raised by the Jai Ram Thakur government alone. In future, Jai Ram Thakur will be remembered as the most expensive chief minister of the state,” he said.