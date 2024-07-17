BJP govt not ready to accept SC, HC orders on Shambhu: Deepender

Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Tuesday said despite orders by the Supreme Court (SC) and the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), the BJP government is not ready to open the Shambhu border. Congress MP Deepender Hooda on the second day of the “Haryana Maange Hisaab” campaign in Ambala City on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Deepender said this in Ambala City on the second day of the “Haryana Maange Hisaab” campaign. Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary, former minister Nirmal Singh, and party leaders Chitra Sarwara and Amisha Chawla were present.

Earlier in the day, he led the yatra in Yamunanagar as well. In both the assembly constituencies, he led a foot march and met shopkeepers, locals and youth.

On the imposition of Section 144 and police companies at the Shambhu border and the entire Ambala, the MP said it is surprising that the government is not ready to accept the decision even today.

Addressing a press conference in Yamunanagar, the MP said the Union ministers of the BJP government come to Haryana only to seek votes.

“They should also be giving something to Haryana. Today, the home minister has come to the state, so he must scrap the Agniveer Yojana and announce the formation of the Ahir Regiment,” he stated.

“I ask the Union minister to tell why according to NCRB, Haryana has the highest crime rate in the country. Why is Haryana the highest drug addiction in the country? Why is Haryana the highest unemployment rate? He should explain why the portal and family ID are not implemented in Gujarat like in Haryana. Why did the BJP trap the people of Haryana in the web of portal and ID,” he questioned.

On the occasion, MP Varun Chaudhary said through this campaign, the Congress party will take the bundle of failures of the BJP government to every house and will also tell the people about the resolutions of the party after the formation of the Congress government.

Apart from this, suggestions are being collected from the people for the public manifesto, the Ambala MP said.