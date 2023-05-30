Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Absolutely heartbreaking: BJP Hisar MP on wrestlers’ protest

Absolutely heartbreaking: BJP Hisar MP on wrestlers’ protest

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 30, 2023 10:04 PM IST

On April 28, the Hisar MP had come out in the support of wrestlers and tweeted: “It’s disheartening to see our wrestlers protesting on the streets

BJP Hisar MP Brijendra Singh on Tuesday said he can feel the pain and helplessness of protesting wrestlers “forcing them to the brink of throwing away their lifetime of hardwork — the medals from Olympics, CWGs and Asian Games — in the Ganga.”

BJP Hisar MP Brijendra Singh (HT file photo)

In a tweet, the first time MP said it was “absolutely heartbreaking.”

On April 28, the Hisar MP had come out in the support of wrestlers and tweeted: “It’s disheartening to see our wrestlers protesting on the streets. It should be our endeavour to protect our athletes from any kind of injustice. I request the government to work towards providing an environment which motivates our athletes to focus on practice and bring medals to India.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP