BJP holds ‘Mahila Aakrosh Mashaal Yatra’ in Ludhiana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its women wing organised a “Mahila Aakrosh Mashaal Yatra” in the city to raise concerns over women’s safety and demand stronger action on issues affecting women.

The march began from Ghanta Ghar Chowk, passed through Girja Ghar Chowk, and concluded at Ghas Mandi Chowk, (HT Photo)

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The march saw participation from senior party leaders, including state working president Ashwani Sharma, women wing state president Jai Inder Kaur, district president Rajneesh Dhiman, and Mahila Morcha district president Sheenu Chugh, along with a large number of women workers and supporters.

Addressing the gathering, BJP leaders expressed concern over the rising incidents of crime against women in the state and alleged that the prevailing atmosphere has led to a sense of insecurity among women. They also criticised opposition parties, claiming that the Women’s Reservation Bill, which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation for women, was not allowed to pass, terming the move as unjust.

Party leaders said the torch march was aimed at drawing attention to women’s issues and urging both the government and opposition to take concrete steps to ensure safety, dignity, and equal rights for women.

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{{^usCountry}} The march began from Ghanta Ghar Chowk, passed through Girja Ghar Chowk, and concluded at Ghas Mandi Chowk, with participants raising slogans and holding torches to register their protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The march began from Ghanta Ghar Chowk, passed through Girja Ghar Chowk, and concluded at Ghas Mandi Chowk, with participants raising slogans and holding torches to register their protest. {{/usCountry}}

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