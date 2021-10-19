BJP holds rally in Ellenabad amid farmers’ protest

The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Monday held its first rally for the Ellenabad bypoll which is scheduled for October 30 to support its nominee Gobind Kanda at Kagdana village amid farmers’ protest.

Kanda is facing a triangular contest from INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala, who is eyeing the fourth consecutive victory from his traditional family’s bastion and Pawan Beniwal of the Congress, who had switched sides ahead of the byelection.

The bypoll was necessitated after Abhay resigned in the favour of farmers protesting against three farm laws on January 27.

Addressing the gathering while farmers showed them black flags on the outskirts of the village, BJP’s state president OP Dhankar said Abhay had promised that he will not fight the election until three farm laws are repealed while tendering his resignation.

“ Now he is in fray again. Have the farm laws been repealed? He is betraying the voters and doing politics thinking they are fools. The people of Ellenabad want to go with the BJP-JJP government. We have identified potable and irrigation water as the main problems of this region and we will solve these issues,” he added.

Ajay Chautala’s family skips the rally

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, his brother Digvijay Singh Chautala and JJP’s national president Ajay Singh Chautala gave a miss to the BJP’s rally. Only JJP’s state chief Nishan Singh remained present on the stage. A day earlier, Ajay Chautala had campaigned for Kanda in Ellenabad, but Dushyant has not visited once since the date of byelection was announced.

Heavy police and paramilitary forces were deployed in the village to maintain law and order amid farmers’ protest. The farmers said the BJP leaders are taking help of security forces to enter the villages and these incidents show how much resentment is brewing among farmers.