BJP holds Tiranga rally in Srinagar

Hundreds of workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a Trianga rally on Thursday to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor. Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party during a Tiranga rally in Srinagar on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Carry National flags and chanting slogans against Pakistan, the BJP workers, which included women workers started the rally from SK Park and sRtopped at historic Lal chowk, where some party leaders made brief speeches about the success of Operation Sindoor.

The BJP workers praised the Army and security forces and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving free hand to the army and security forces and teaching Pakistan a lesson.

BJP leader, Sajid Yusuf said that Operation Sindoor has been successful and today BJP and members of civil society and NGO’s are part of this rally which is going to culminate at Lalchowk. “Today’s rally is answer to those who say people of J&K are not happy. Today locals have come out in support of army and other security forces who were part of the operation.”

BJP statespokesman Altaf Thakur said that today’s rally was led by women workers and leaders of the party. “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our army along with other forces have taught Pakistan a lesson.”

Senior BJP leader and chairperson Waqf Board, Darkshan Andrabi, said that the forces this time gave strong message to Pakistan. “I hope that now onwards the country won’t dare to create trouble for people of J&K,” she said.