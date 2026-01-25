BJP hosts training workshop ahead of Budget session

Ahead of Budget session of Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly that begins February 2, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday organised an intensive training workshop for party MLAs. BJP national general secretary and in-charge, J&K, Tarun Chugh. (File)

The workshop aimed to enhance legislative competence, ideological clarity, and organisational coordination among the elected representatives.

BJP national general secretary and in-charge, J&K, Tarun Chugh; BJP J&K president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma, leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, speaker of the Delhi legislative assembly Vijender Gupta, leader of the Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir, Sunil Sharma, and other leaders addressed the workshop, which was attended by all J&K MLAs (29) of the BJP.

Tarun Chugh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party conducts such workshops at regular intervals to ideologically and organisationally strengthen its office bearers and elected representatives.

He said these interactions are crucial to align leaders with the party’s policies, programmes and vision, while also equipping them to effectively respond to the prevailing socio-political challenges.

He stressed on the realisation of the vision of a Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a strong focus on good governance, public welfare, and last-mile delivery of development. He asserted that such sessions reinforce the BJP’s commitment to nation-building while simultaneously strengthening the party organization at the grassroots.

Responding to media queries, Chugh categorically stated that the BJP believes in a fully united Jammu and Kashmir, including the parts of PoJK that are illegally occupied by Pakistan.

He said the BJP remains firmly committed to equitable and holistic development of the entire Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring welfare for every citizen without any discrimination based on region, religion, or any other divisive consideration.

He strongly condemned divisive narratives propagated by opportunistic parties surviving on failed promises and misleading politics, and emphasized that under the Modi government, Jammu and Kashmir was firmly on the path of unprecedented development, stability, and progress.