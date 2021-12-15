Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP insulted Chandigarh people: Congress

The Chandigarh Congress on Tuesday accused BJP of insulting city people by not fulfilling the 15 promises the party made in its vision document in 2016
Congress has started a series of ‘Nukkad Nataks’ to highlight the alleged failure of the BJP government. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 03:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a statement issued here, Rajiv Sharma, spokesperson of Chandigarh Congress, said the BJP has denigrated the sanctity of election manifesto as not only did it fail to fulfil any of the 15 promises it made, but also did not even try to take steps to implement them.

He said the BJP did not even try to convert all leasehold properties into freehold ones. “The BJP totally failed to provide affordable residential houses to the people of Chandigarh in the last six years. They did not launch a single scheme to provide affordable houses,” he added.

He further said that the BJP could not get the land allotted to residential, commercial, government and cultural, social, and religious institutions to the Chandigarh Housing Board for building affordable houses as per their third promise. “They went back on their other promise to allot residential houses to people in villages by getting the oustees rehabilitation plan passed. Such a plan did not come on the agenda of the BJP for discussion, leave alone passing and implementing it,” Sharma added.

No new community centres in newly developed sectors of Chandigarh were built in last few years, he said. It was further stated that no progress was made to start new Jan Aushadhi Centres in hospitals and establish new schools. The promised ‘Film City’ is also nowhere to be seen, he added.

