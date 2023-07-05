BJP leader Arun Narang, who defeated Sunil Jakhar in 2017 polls, quits all party posts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Abohar MLA Arun Narang resigned from all the party posts expressing disappointment over the elevation of Sunil Jakhar as the chief of the Punjab state unit.

Narang was currently serving as the state BJP executive member and was in-charge of the Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency. He was also the party in-charge of the Mansa district. In the 2017 state polls, Narang defeated Sunil Jakhar from the Abohar assembly segment in the Fazilka district by 3,279 votes. Before that, Jakhar had won from the same constituencies three times in a row since 2002.

Narang said by appointing Jakhar the party has ignored the hardships endured by the party cadre.

“The BJP rank and file in Punjab bore the brunt during the farm protests against three farm bills, but the party failed to recognise the contribution of their cadre and instead has handed over the charge of the state unit to a turncoat,” Narang said.

Narang also lashed at former state chief Ashwani Sharma and blamed him for failing to safeguard the interest of the party and party men, following which he had to be replaced.

Narang stopped short of quitting the party and said that he wishes the best for Jakhar.

“I will continue to be a ground solider of BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. In March 2021, during farmers’ protests against three farm laws, Arun Narang was manhandled by a group of farmers in Muktsar district.