Month on, 1 held for attack on BJP leader in Jandiala Guru

Around one month after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC morcha state general secretary Balwinder Gill was shot at by some unidentified persons at his residence in Jandiala Guru, the police have arrested one person in the case.

The arrested person has been identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Shankar, of Taragarh Talawan village in Baba Bakala sub-division. Two more persons involved in the crime have been identified as Mandeep Singh, alias Budh, and Arshdeep Singh, alias Mas, of the same village.

According to the police, the BJP leader was attacked over a monetary dispute with one of the three accused, Mandeep Singh, who is already facing four criminal cases, including attempt to murder and under the NDPS Act.

“The BJP leader owed money to Mandeep Singh,” said senior superintendent of police (rural) Satinder Singh.

An unidentified man had barged into Balwinder Gill’s home on April 17 night and opened fire from his .32 bore pistol. The shot hit at Gill’s jaw and he was admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar. The accused had then left the spot along with his accomplice who was already waiting outside’s Gill’s house on a motorcycle.

“A special team under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dr Sheetal Singh was formed to identify and arrest the accused. The team arrested Shankar during investigation. As per preliminary questioning, it has come to the fore that Mandeep had given a motorcycle owned by one Tony and his .32 bore pistol to Mas and Shankar,” said a spokesperson of Amritsar rural police.

Like Mandeep, Shankar is also facing two criminal cases under the NDPS Act.

A case under Section 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant sections of the Arms Act has already been registered against the accused at Jandiala police station.

