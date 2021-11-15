BJP leaders from Punjab meet PM Modi, seek Kartarpur corridor reopening

Chandigarh A 11-member delegation of BJP leaders from Punjab led by state unit chief Ashwani Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Sunday and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Gurpurb, to be celebrated on November 19 this year.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 outbreak. The 4.7km corridor that connects the historic gurdwara on Pakistan side was opened for pilgrims on November 9, 2019.

The delegation comprised BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh, all-India general secretary and state in-charge Dushyant Guatum, who is also Rajya Sabha MP, national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Harjeet Singh Grewal.

The corridor facilitated the pilgrims to travel without visa for paying obeisance at the shrine. “We requested the Prime Minister to allow the pilgrimage since the Covid situation has improved,” Ashwani Sharma said. He said it was due to the insensitivity of the Congress party that no negotiations were held to make the shrine a part of Indian territory during the Partition.

