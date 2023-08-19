BJP Nachan MLA booked for obstructing public servant on duty

The Mandi police have booked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Vinod Kumar for misbehaving with government officials and obstructing them from discharging their duty.

Mandi additional superintendent of police Sagar Chand said an FIR has been lodged against the MLA at Balh police station on a complaint filed by Balh kanungo Dina Nath Sharma.

Kumar, who represents Nachan assembly segment, has been booked under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A video of the MLA aggressively arguing with the kanungo and later with Balh subdivisional magistrate Smritika Negi, who is pregnant, is going viral on social media. The entire episode was live streamed from the Facebook page of the MLA.

The MLA alleged that disaster-hit villagers in his assembly segment were not getting tarpaulins.

Meanwhile, in his complaint, Dina Nath, who is also district president of association of revenue officers, alleged that the MLA came to Balh teshil office on Thursday morning with few other people and misbehaved with him.

“The MLA threw away files and papers kept on my table. He later forcibly took me in his vehicle to SDM office. I feared for life as the people accompanying the MLA were getting violent and could have killed me,” he alleged.

Dina Nath stated that he tried to convince the MLA but he was not ready to listen. “The MLA has lowered the dignity of tehsil office and hurt my self-esteem, besides obstructing me from discharging my duty,” Dina Nath has alleged.

Balh SDM Negi said such behaviour was not acceptable. The government officials are trying hard to provide help to each and every one despite limited resources. “The MLA should apologise for his behavior, if not to me at least he should say sorry to the kanungo,” said the SDM.

When asked for his response by local media, the MLA didn’t regret his behaviour and said he would continue to fight for his electorates even if he is hanged for it. Meanwhile, people on social media have been slamming the MLA for misbehaving with government officer, particularly a pregnant woman officer.

Ex-employees’ union leader booked for threatening Jai Ram

In another such incident, former leader of an employees’ union Shankar Singh has been booked for misbehaving and threatening leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

As per report, Jai Ram Thakur was going to Mandi from Shimla on Friday when Singh stopped their vehicle near Namhol in Bilaspur district and started abusing and threatening the former CM and his staff. Thakur’s driver Devender Kumar later lodged a complaint at Namhol police post.

Bilaspur SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said the accused has been booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.