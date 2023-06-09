Chandigarh: Gathered to show black flags to Kher, four AAP councillors detained

Two days after an ugly verbal spat and exchange of abusive words between local BJP MP Kirron Kher and AAP councillors during the MC General House meeting, police on Thursday detained four AAP councillors who had gathered near the Dhanas light point to show black flags to Kher as a mark of protest.

The AAP councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi (in yellow turban) and two party members were detained at the Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The MP was scheduled to reach Sarangpur at 5.30 pm for inauguration of construction of Phirni Road and fixing of paver blocks on internal streets.

After receiving information about the protest at Dhanas light point, Sector 17 police detained four AAP councillors, including Jasbir Singh Laddi, Damanpreet Singh, Prem Lata and Anju Katyal, along with some party workers.

While Jasbir was sent to the Sector 34 police station with two party members, the other three councillors were detained at the Sector 17 police station.

Talking to HT, Jasbir said, “We wanted to lodge our protest against the abusive and unacceptable behaviour of Kher. She crossed all limits and even hurt religious sentiments by commenting on my beard. While police took a few of us in custody, other party members who were in separate vehicles, showed black flags to the MP. We will continue our struggle until Kirron Kher apologises for her derogatory remarks.”

Earlier in the day, the AAP councillors met UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and submitted a memorandum demanding legal action against Kher, accusing her of outraging the religious feelings of an elected representative of people in the MC House meeting.

On Tuesday, mayor Anup Gupta had suspended all 13 AAP councillors from the House meeting for a day after their heated verbal spat with Kher.

Gupta had said the action was taken after AAP councillor Jasbir Singh used unparliamentary language about Kher and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead of feeling apologetic, he said, the other AAP councillors supported their party colleague, leading to their suspension. Kher had claimed that it was Jasbir who started using abusive language first, while Jasbir claimed that the MP used abusive words and made derogatory remarks about AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and him.

Meanwhile, the SSP chose not to respond on the issue.

