BJP national president JP Nadda blames former CM Virbhadra for opposing Manali–Leh rail line

BJP national president Jagat Parkash Nadda on Saturday blamed former chief minister Virbhadra Singh for hindering the proposed strategic Manali–Leh railway line.

Nadda alleged that Virbhadra Singh’s regime did not provide land for the strategically important railway line.

“It is the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh under chief minister Jai Ram Thakur which provided land for this highly important and ambitious project. Work on this strategically important railway project has already begun,” Nadda said addressing an election rally in Bilaspur.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has announced various projects which have given a new dimension to the growth and development of the state,” he said, accusing Congress of hindering states’ growth.

The Congress party and its leaders have never fulfilled any aspiration or demand of the people of the state. “The BJP government has always lived up to the expectations of the people of Himachal Pradesh. The amount of work done by the Congress party government in the past 60 years is far less than what the double-engine government has done under the leadership and guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” he said.

