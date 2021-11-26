BJP open to forming alliance with like-minded political party: Malik

Senior BJP leader MP Shwait Malik, who was in the city on Thursday, has not ruled out the possibility of the saffron party forming a pre-poll or post-poll alliance with “any like-minded political party.”

Malik, who was in town to take feedback from industrialists, traders, small businessmen and sale-tax lawyers , said politics was all about permutation and combinations. “We cannot rule out the possibility of forming an alliance with a like-minded political party. Nonetheless, we have decided to field candidate for all 117 seats,” said Malik, when asked about the possibility of forging an alliance with former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s newly floated Punjab Lokhit Party.

On the repealing of the three farm laws, Malik said, “We are fortunate to have a compassionate Prime Minister who repealed the farm laws and did not turn it into an ego issue, though the three laws were in the interest of the farmers. Nearly 80% of the farmers had hailed the new laws, but only the farmers of Punjab and Haryana were emotional about it. So, the PM decided to repeal the laws.”

Apart from Congress leaders, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had also praised the three farm laws.SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was a minister at the time, had read the ordinance and even signed the laws, he said.

Asked about chances of renewing its alliance with the SAD, Malik said such decisions were taken by the party high command.

He accused the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party of making false promises ahead of the assembly polls. “Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief president Navjot Singh Sidhu is shaming chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in public for making false promises. Not to be left behind, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also taking the people for a ride on the issue of farm laws. We will make only those promises that can be fulfilled,” said Malik.

Senior taxation lawyer Varinder Bobby Sharma stressed on the need to simplify GST, while senior advocate KL Sikri stressed on bringing in efficient tenancy laws.