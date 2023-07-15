Mann govt’s response to flooding inadequate & apathetic: Jakhar

/Jalandhar Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar condemned the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab for its grossly inadequate and apathetic response to the devastating flood situation, despite receiving timely alerts.

Jakhar also visited Jalandhar to take stock of the flood situation. (HT Photo)

Later in the day Jakhar also visited Jalandhar to take stock of the flood situation.

Jakhar, after touring the flood-affected border villages in Ferozepur, said the state government was prioritising superficial public relations acts instead of actively addressing the plight of the people who have lost their homes and belongings.

Jakhar visited Ferozepur, Zira, and Shahkot, and said, “CM failed to review flood preparedness despite receiving multiple alerts from the Meteorological Department as early as July 4.”

“Despite an orange alert being issued on July 6, the chief minister neglected the situation and was preoccupied with visits to other states. If the CM had promptly assessed the situation and taken appropriate measures, the distressing situation could have been averted,” he said.

Jakhar urged the state government to bypass bureaucratic procedures and provide immediate interim assistance to all those who have suffered losses.

“I appeal to the chief minister to ensure compensation to farmers in the border areas who do not possess girdawari documents,” he said.

Jakhar, highlighting the deteriorating situation in Jalandhar, said it was due to the state government’s failure to clean the drains this year.

“In Jalandhar, the situation has deteriorated because the drains were not cleaned this year. The government should be held accountable for failing to undertake an annual measure,” he said

Jakhar was accompanied by senior leaders, including Rana Sodhi, Sukhpal Singh Nannu, Avtar Singh Zira, Pankaj Dhingra, and Inder Iqbal Atwal.

