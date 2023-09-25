BJP protests against Congress govt on last day of Himachal assembly session

The BJP staged a demonstration on the last day of the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly, condemning the Congress government for anti-people policies. The BJP protest comprised a rally at Ambedkar Chowk in Shimla and a demonstration outside the assembly.

BJP workers holding a protest in Shimla on Monday, the last day of the Himachal Pradesh assembly’s monsoon session. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The public’s anger against the government is visible,” state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal said, accusing the Congress government of failing to fulfil its poll promises, such as providing ₹1,500 monthly to 22 lakh women and one lakh jobs for youngsters, even after 10 months.

Bindal criticised the government’s handling of law and order, citing the recent murder of a Dalit youngster in Chamba, with no response from chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He highlighted the rise in cases of crime against women across Himachal Pradesh.

Former chief minister and the leader of opposition Jairam Thakur criticised the handling of the situation after the recent floods and landslides. He cited lack of coordination among officials and the focus on political considerations rather than helping the victims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the Congress government had made several anti-people decisions during its brief tenure. He said the recruitment exam results have not been declared and notices have been issued to remove around 1,800 employees hired during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former state BJP chief and MP Suresh Kashyap accused the Congress government of pushing outsourced employees out of work.

State BJP vice-president Rashmidhar Sood accused the Congress government of misleading people with unfulfilled guarantees.

State unit in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna condemned the state government’s decisions and contrasted them with the Centre’s efforts to empower women through the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill. Rajya Sabha members Sikander Kumar and Indu Goswami also took part in the protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON