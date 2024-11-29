High drama unfolded on Thursday after Punjab BJP vice-president Subhash Sharma and local district president Sanjeev Vashisht along with party workers staged a protest against the state government for failing to unveil the 30-foot-tall statue of Bhagat Singh at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. The statue, installed four months ago at Nishan-E-Inquilab Plaza, still remains shrouded. BJP protests delay in unveil of Bhagat Singh’s statue at int’l airport

Sharma gave the Punjab government an ultimatum, stating that if the statue was not unveiled within 72 hours, he along with his supporters would inaugurate the statue themselves.

Notably, chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann was set to inaugurate the statue on September 28, the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter. As per administrative officers here, the unveiling was delayed due to model code of conduct being in place in the wake of panchayat elections and bypolls held on October 15.

The statue lies covered with a green cloth, waiting to be uncovered.

Senior police officers, including the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek, along with other officials also reached the spot.

Sharma was also seen exchanging heated arguments with officials. While the police told protesters to refrain from videographing the place due to security reasons, leaders refused to budge.

According to a senior administrative officer, December 3 has been fixed as the tentative date for unveiling the statue. “We have made all the preparations for December 3, which is the tentative date, so far, for unveiling the statue. But it can be shifted as per the CM’s availability,” the official said.

Subhash Sharma also addressed a press conference after the protest, alleging that the AAP-led government showed no urgency in the matter, even as thousands of passengers pass through the airport daily.

Sharma also thanked the central government for naming the airport after the freedom fighter.

“It is shocking that, despite his professed reverence for Bhagat Singh, the CM is neglecting the unveiling of his statue. The people, especially the youth of Punjab, are growing impatient. They want to see the statue of their beloved martyr, not just hear empty promises,” Sharma said.

The aesthetically designed statue is made of gunmetal. The state government floated the tender for the construction of Nishan-E-Inquilab Plaza, including the statue at the airport on June 6 last year. The tender was allotted on July 19, 2023, for ₹642.4 lakh.

Initially, a clay model was prepared at a site in Jaipur, following which the CM gave approval and directed to initiate the process of making the gunmetal statue as per the model.

The statue was installed here on August 2 this year and the project, including beautification of the plaza, was completed by September 20, following which CM Mann was scheduled to unveil the statue on September 28.