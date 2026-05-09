...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

BJP protests Punjab CM’s remarks on twin blasts

The protesters also submitted a written complaint with Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa, seeking FIR against Mann for his comments against the BJP

Published on: May 09, 2026 06:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Advertisement

The leaders and workers of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday staged a protest against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann over his allegation that the saffron party was behind the twin blasts at Jalandhar and Amritsar on May 5.

BJP workers staging a protest against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar on Friday. (ANI)

The protesters also submitted a written complaint with Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa, seeking FIR against Mann for his comments against the party.

BJP’s national executive member Manoranjan Kalia said criminal action must be taken against Mann for “making false, inflammatory and defamatory statements, promoting public mischief, communal disharmony and political hostility, and endangering the security and public order of the state”.

In his repeated statements, the chief minister has categorically blamed the BJP for the blasts outside security installations in Jalandhar and Amritsar, besides terming them BJP’s tactics to enter Punjab politics.

“Mann has lowered the reputation of the BJP in the eyes of general public, which amounts to criminal defamation. Apart from Punjab Police, the NIA is also probing the two bomb blasts,” said Kalia, adding that similar protests will be held in Amritsar and Ludhiana on Saturday.

 
jalandhar bharatiya janta party amritsar
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP protests Punjab CM’s remarks on twin blasts
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP protests Punjab CM’s remarks on twin blasts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.