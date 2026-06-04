BJP rejects Mehbooba’s outreach for statehood, terms it ‘political gimmick’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday rejected the call for joint statehood pitch by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Muft’s and termed it as a “political gimmick”.

Former J&K BJP unit chief Ravinder Raina.

Rejecting the call, former president of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP, Ravinder Raina, said, “There is a lot of difference between Ladakh and J&K. J&K is entirely a border region where Pakistan keeps fomenting trouble. There are security concerns and Prime Minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah are fully abreast with the situation,” he added.

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“We have seen Gupkar alliance and have also seen how it fell apart like a pack of cards. PDP should not use statehood as a political weapon to score political points,” said Raina, giving examples from the past.

Outrightly rejecting PDP chief’s call for a united outreach, he said that how BJP can be part of such alliances.

“There is an elected government in J&K. We have a chief minister who is constant touch with home minister and visits Delhi quite often. The home minister also visits J&K often. So, if a need is felt, let the elected government take up these issues,” he added.

“Prime Minister and home minister have made a commitment but granting statehood is not only a political issue. There are so many security concerns to it. A year ago we saw Pahalgam attack followed by Operation Sindoor.”

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{{^usCountry}} Mufti on Tuesday had written to political and civil society leaders across the Union Territory, urging them to set aside differences for a coordinated outreach to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to resume meaningful dialogue on restoration of statehood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mufti on Tuesday had written to political and civil society leaders across the Union Territory, urging them to set aside differences for a coordinated outreach to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to resume meaningful dialogue on restoration of statehood. {{/usCountry}}

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In her letter, Mufti reached out to chief minister Omar Abdullah, BJP leader of opposition Sunil Sharma, J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami, People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone, Awami Ittehad Party MP Engineer Rashid, J&K AAP president Mehraj Malik, PDF chairman Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, J&K National Panthers Party president Harsh Dev Singh, Shiv Sena unit president Manish Sahni, Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti president Sanjay Tickoo, and Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee chairman Jaspal Singh.

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