BJP, SAD misleading people on SYL: AAP

Chandigarh : The AAP in Punjab slammed the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday for allegedly misleading people on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue and asserted that not a drop of water will be allowed to be shared with any other state.

The AAP in Punjab slammed the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday for allegedly misleading people on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue and asserted that not a drop of water will be allowed to be shared with any other state

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malvinder Singh Kang, chief spokesperson of the AAP’s Punjab unit, said the SYL canal issue is connected with the sentiments of the people of Punjab. “Therefore, the stand of the AAP and the Bhagwant Mann dispensation on this matter is clear that the Punjab government will not allow the SYL canal to be built nor will it give even a single extra drop of Punjab’s water to any other state,” he stated.

Lashing out at Sunil Jakhar, BJP’s Punjab unit chief, Kang said when he was in the Congress in 2016, had said it was the prime minister who could sort out the SYL issue. The AAP leader questioned why Jakhar has not asked the prime minister to resolve the issue now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If Jakhar is actually concerned about Punjab, he should protest outside the residence of the Prime Minister and not the chief minister, Kang said.

Kang also attacked Jakhar for not contradicting Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who, on Friday, said the Supreme Court’s directive had to be followed.

The AAP leader also attacked SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and said he should remain silent on the issue. Kang claimed Parkash Singh Badal -- the former Punjab chief minister and Badal’s father -- was the first to issue a notification for land acquisition for the SYL canal in 1978.

Before making any accusations against Mann, Badal should look at history, Kang said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!