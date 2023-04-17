Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab BJP leader shot at in Jandiala, condition stable

Punjab BJP leader shot at in Jandiala, condition stable

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Apr 17, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC morcha state general secretary Balwinder Gill was shot by some unidentified persons at his residence in Jandiala Guru on Sunday night, police said. The armed men barged into Gill’s home and opened fire at him at around 9:30 pm.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC morcha state general secretary Balwinder Gill.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amritsar-rural, Satinder Singh, along with other senior police officials, reached the spot and started the investigation. “The victim was rushed to a hospital where the doctors have said his condition is out of danger,” the SSP said.

He said they have registered a case under Section 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code and various Sections of the Arms Act at Jandiala police station against two unidentified persons. Sources said the accused had come on a motorcycle. Police have started scanning the CCTV footage of the area to ascertain the identity of the accused.

Monday, April 17, 2023
