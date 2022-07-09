Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP seeks legal action against TMC MP Moitra, filmmaker Manimekalai
chandigarh news

BJP seeks legal action against TMC MP Moitra, filmmaker Manimekalai

The BJP leader, led by Ludhiana president Pushpinder Singal, also sought legal action against Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai who released the controversial poster of her documentary wherein goddess Kaali was seen smoking a cigarette
Ludhiana BJP leader said police should lodge an FIR against Moitra and Manimekalai and they should be punished for hurting the religious sentiments, he added. (HT FILE)
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 11:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Seeking legal action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra for allegedly making derogatory remarks on goddess Kaali, district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted a memorandum with commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday.

The BJP leader, led by district president Pushpinder Singal, also sought legal action against Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai who released the controversial poster of her documentary wherein goddess Kaali was seen smoking a cigarette.

Singal said these people were making derogatory remarks on the Hindu goddess just to gain cheap publicity. Police should lodge an FIR against Moitra and Manimekalai and they should be punished for hurting the religious sentiments, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP