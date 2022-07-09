BJP seeks legal action against TMC MP Moitra, filmmaker Manimekalai

Seeking legal action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra for allegedly making derogatory remarks on goddess Kaali, district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted a memorandum with commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday.

The BJP leader, led by district president Pushpinder Singal, also sought legal action against Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai who released the controversial poster of her documentary wherein goddess Kaali was seen smoking a cigarette.

Singal said these people were making derogatory remarks on the Hindu goddess just to gain cheap publicity. Police should lodge an FIR against Moitra and Manimekalai and they should be punished for hurting the religious sentiments, he added.