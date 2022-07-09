BJP seeks legal action against TMC MP Moitra, filmmaker Manimekalai
Seeking legal action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra for allegedly making derogatory remarks on goddess Kaali, district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) submitted a memorandum with commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday.
The BJP leader, led by district president Pushpinder Singal, also sought legal action against Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai who released the controversial poster of her documentary wherein goddess Kaali was seen smoking a cigarette.
Singal said these people were making derogatory remarks on the Hindu goddess just to gain cheap publicity. Police should lodge an FIR against Moitra and Manimekalai and they should be punished for hurting the religious sentiments, he added.
PMPML to install 148 automatic boom barriers on 8 BRT corridors
The very first boom barrier was installed in April 2022 at the Deccan College bus stop, on the BRT corridor from Sangamwadi to Vishrantwadi. Within the first week itself, the boom barrier was crashed in by an auto-rickshaw and had to be repaired. Similarly, PMPML installed one at Jagtap dairy chowk and Kalewadi phata in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, whereupon a four-wheeler dashed into the boom.
U.P. Board: Class 9 to 12 admissions to take place till August 5
With the start of 2022-23 academic session, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as U.P. Board, has started preparations for its next edition of high school and intermediate examinations. As per its schedule, students from class 9 to 12 will be given admission in its affiliated schools till August 5. Principals of these schools will deposit the lump sum examination fee of class 10 and class 12 students at treasury by August 10.
Ludhiana reports 28 fresh Covid cases, no casualty
As many as 28 fresh Covid cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours on Saturday. The tally of cases in the district now stands at 1,10,686, of which 1,08,231 have successfully defeated the virus and 2,294 succumbed to the virus. Of 161 active cases in the district on Saturday, 152 have been quarantined at home and the rest are admitted at different hospitals.
Dharmendra Pradhan for developing world-class institutions to prepare 21st century students
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam (education summit) organised in Varanasi was a step towards establishing India as a knowledge-based superpower and preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century. For a long time, work was done to end our culture, guru-shishya tradition and education system, he said. Dharmendra Pradhan expressed hope that universities will play an important role in preparing entrepreneurial society and creating job-creators.
Kanpur Dehat scripts empowerment tale with all-women team of 18 officials
An all-women team of 18 officers working in various capacities holds the reins of governance in Kanpur Dehat, perhaps the highest number anywhere, turning the district in central Uttar Pradesh into a shining symbol of women empowerment. Kanpur Dehat district, 40 km west of Kanpur, was created in 1982 after “bandit queen” Phoolan Devi and her gang gunned down 22 Thakurs in Behmai village in 1981. Neha Jain is the Kanpur Dehat district magistrate.
