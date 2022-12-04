BJP seeks probe into leak of list of Kashmiri Pandit employees

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday demanded a probe into the leak of a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in the Valley which was circulated on various social media platforms after being published by a blog linked to a terror outfit.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur expressed concern over the blog linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group, publishing the list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees working under the prime minister’s rehabilitation package.

Thakur requested the police to probe how the list was leaked and asked the administration to ensure safety and security of the Kashmiri Pandit employees in Kashmir.

He said it was surprising to see the fresh list being leaked and reaching TRF’s blog Kashmir Fight.

“This is a security breach as terrorists have clear idea who is posted where,” he said.

Thakur said that government must take strong note of it and find out who has leaked the list at a time when targeted killings are taking place in the Valley.

However, the police have not yet commented on the development.

Unverified Twitter handles were awash with a list of 56 employees’ names, their present place of posting and the place where they have been adjusted along a message that attacks on them will continue.