BJP seeks resignation of Shimla mayor

After the Himachal Pradesh high court sought a status report on the ordinance extending the tenure of Shimla mayor and deputy mayor’s to five years, while imposing a “conditional cost” of ₹50,000 on the state, Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday sought resignation of Shimla mayor. Targeting mayor Surender Chauhan, BJP said the move also exposed the Congress government’s “double standards” on women empowerment. (File)

The HC division bench of chief justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj, while hearing a PIL, had directed the state to file a status report, after the petitioner’s counsel had submitted that ordinance granting extension was lapsing on January 6.

Calling it a “major setback” for the government, BJP state spokesperson Sandeepni Bhardwaj said the court’s observations exposed the Congress regime’s “arbitrary and unconstitutional” decision.

The BJP spokesperson demanded that the current mayor resign on moral grounds in view of the seriousness of the matter.

Targeting mayor Surender Chauhan, BJP said the move also exposed the Congress government’s “double standards” on women empowerment. “As per the roster, the post of Shimla mayor was reserved for a woman. By extending Chauhan’s tenure through an ordinance, the government openly violated women’s reservation and deliberately denied a woman the chance to become mayor,” he alleged.

He said the petition has pointed out that the ordinance contradicts Section 36 of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act. “Despite this, the government went ahead and implemented it and even sent it to the governor, where it did not get approval. This reflects sheer administrative and constitutional failure,” he added.

Bhardwaj warned that if the Congress government continues to ignore the roster system and refuses to admit its mistake, the BJP will take the issue to the streets.