BJP seizes on Sidhu’s advisers’ comments to question Cong

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri also posted on Twitter a November 2019 speech of Sidhu in which he had showered praise on Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan during the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and questioned if his advisers have drawn inspiration from his comments
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:34 AM IST
The BJP on Monday hit out at the Congress over controversial comments of two advisers of its Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu and sought the response of its leader Rahul Gandhi.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri also posted on Twitter a November 2019 speech of Sidhu in which he had showered praise on Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan during the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and questioned if his advisers have drawn inspiration from his comments.

One of Sidhu’s advisors Malvinder Singh Mali had claimed that “Kashmir is a country of Kashmiri people” while another, Pyare Lal Garg, had taken a swipe at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for criticising Pakistan.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said “This is what the advisers of Punjab PCC president Sidhu opine about Pak & Kashmir: Pyare Lal Garg says : “Criticism of Pakistan is not in the interest of Punjab”. Malwinder Mali says: Kashmir is a separate State and India is an illegal occupant. Rahul Gandhi any answers? Shame.”

