BJP sold hydel projects on easy terms to SJVN: Sukhu

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu came down heavily on the central government for not watching the financial interests of the state and dared the Opposition to provide details of the financial package provided by the Centre for disaster. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

The central government’s undertakings were opposing the water cess levied by the state government on its hydel projects, said Sukhu, adding that ₹4,300 crore of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) were lying with the Centre for many years. He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata party government had not kept the interests of the state in mind before allotting the hydel power projects.

“The BJP government gave Luhri, Sunni and Dhaula-Siddh hydropower projects to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) on easy terms,” Sukhu said on the second day of his tour to Naduan assembly segment.

On Wednesday, Sukhu laid the foundation stone of four projects for Nadaun in Hamirpur district. He laid the foundation stone of a project aimed at supplying 24-hour drinking water facility to Nadaun city that would be equipped with state-of-the-art filter technology.