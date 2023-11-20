BJP ‘spreading lies’ about UT’s devp: Omar

: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for ‘spreading lies’ about J&K’s development, saying people of the UT have been deprived of everything, including electricity.

PTI

“Here we are facing worst electricity crisis. When we were ruling here, the situation was much better in J&K. The BJP only believes in spreading lies. If they say crores of funds are spent on development, then why don’t they spend money on purchase of electricity for the UT in the period of crisis,” Omar said while addressing a rally in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The former CM said that BJP has betrayed people of the Union Territory. “We have been betrayed in the name of elections. They (BJP) fooled us in name of providing employment. We have also been fooled by the BJP in the name of development,” he said, adding that it was unfortunate that people were facing power cuts for more than 10 to 12 hours.

On holding of polls in J&K, Abdullah said that when Supreme Court announces its decision on Article 370, they will also announce its decision on the elections in UT.

Abdullah also criticised the granting of bail to an army captain convicted by a general court-martial for his role in the 2020 Amshipora fake encounter case.