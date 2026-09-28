BJP submits motion to remove Speaker as ruckus paralyses J&K assembly

Chaotic scenes and relentless opposition protests paralysed the Jammu and Kashmir assembly as BJP legislators submitted a formal motion seeking the removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

Chaos marred Day 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly autumn session on Monday as BJP legislators submitted a formal motion seeking the removal of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.The BJP MLAs said the assembly was exceeding its constitutional jurisdiction by deliberating on resolutions concerning special status and greater autonomy. (HT Photo)

The political flashpoint stems from a controversial resolution moved by the ruling National Conference (NC)-led government calling upon the Union government to restore full statehood and constitutional guarantees while referencing earlier assembly declarations on autonomy and special status.

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As discussion on the statehood resolution commenced, treasury benches focused on Article 370. However, many NC and Kashmir opposition members filed amendments to the Chief Minister’s September 25 resolution, specifically seeking the explicit addition of the “restoration of autonomy and Article 370.”

High-decibel clashes on the floor

BJP members continuously stormed the well of the House, raising slogans such as “Pakistani agenda nahi chalega” (Pakistan’s agenda will not work). Protesting opposition legislators charged that the assembly was exceeding its constitutional jurisdiction by deliberating on resolutions concerning special status and greater autonomy.

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{{^usCountry}} In response to the BJP’s protests, Congress leader Nizamuddin accused the opposition of indulging in jingoism and subverting the Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In response to the BJP’s protests, Congress leader Nizamuddin accused the opposition of indulging in jingoism and subverting the Constitution. {{/usCountry}}

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“If they believed in morality and were friends of J&K, the Prime Minister and Home Minister would have fulfilled their promise,” Nizamuddin stated.

No-confidence motion, procedural standoff

In response to the BJP’s submission seeking his removal, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather cited parliamentary procedure, stating that the removal motion would be placed on the House’s list of business and taken up for a vote after the mandatory 14-day notice period from the date of receipt.

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The Chair’s ruling failed to quell the uproar: Question Hour was completely wiped out amid the unrelenting pandemonium. Protesting BJP members occupied the well and attempted to conduct a parallel floor debate, ignoring repeated calls from the Chair to return to their seats.

The opposition grounded their stance on legal precedents, maintaining that the August 2019 abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir were passed by Parliament and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court. Grounded in these rulings, BJP leaders argued that the Union Territory assembly lacks the authority to revisit parliamentary statutes and accused the Speaker of procedural bias for allowing the motion without prior notice.