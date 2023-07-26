BJP claims credit for tribal status to Hattee community

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday claimed credit for successfully getting the long-awaited tribal status bill to the Hattee community passed in the House.

BJP leaders emphasised that the Hattee community had been fighting for tribal status for half a century.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Party spokespersons Mohindra Dharmani and Baldev Tomar praised the efforts of various BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, for their unwavering support in fulfilling this historic decision. They also acknowledged the tireless contributions of leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur, MPs Suresh Kashyap, Virendra Kashyap, and the entire BJP district Sirmaur leadership.

BJP leaders emphasised that the Hattee community had been fighting for tribal status for half a century. They accused the Congress party of repeatedly making hollow promises to grant the status before elections, effectively misleading residents of Sirmaur to garner votes.

However, the BJP leaders assured that the new reservation status granted to the Hattee community would not adversely affect any other caste or class. Addressing concerns, Shah publicly stated during a rally that the reservation would not encroach upon the rights of other communities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON