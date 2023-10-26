BJP takes out ‘tiranga rallies’ to celebrate J&K’s accession day

The BJP took out “tiranga rallies” on Thursday to mark the day of Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India in 1947.

Members of PoJK Visthapit Sewa Samiti take out a bike rally on the occasion of 'Vilay Divas', in Jammu on Thursday. (PTI)

The day was celebrated by Yuva Rajput Sabha, BJP and various other political, social and religious organisations across the region

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, who led a “tiranga rally” here, said the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are also proud citizens of India and will one day celebrate freedom after their liberation from Pakistan. At Maharaja Hari Singh Park on the banks of Tawi River here, the J&K BJP president offered floral tributes to the last Dogra ruler.

While paying homage to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives keeping the Tricolour aloft in J&K, Raina said, “October 26 is as significant to us as August 15 and January 26 are. On this day, we renew our pledge to shoulder our responsibilities towards Jammu and Kashmir and our nation.”

Recalling that Maharaja had acceded whole of Jammu and Kashmir to India in 1947, Raina said, “Areas under illegal occupation of Pakistan and China like Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bhimber, Bhag, Deva, Mirpur, Batala, Plandri, Sudhnoti, Neelam Valley, Gilgit, Baltistan and Aksai Chin are our areas. If not sooner than later, they will be taken back and the Tricolour will be hoisted there.”

On the occasion, the youth wing of the BJP also organised a walk from fourth Tawi Bridge to the statue of Maharaja Hari Singh.

J&K BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta also extended greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and blamed former PM JL Nehru for India’s territory which is under illegal occupation of Pakistan and China.

“However, we will take them back. There is strong resentment among our brethren living under Pakistan occupied areas. They are also raising their voices today demanding that they be merged with India,” he said.

PoJK Visthapit Sewa Samiti, an organization of the PoK refugees, also took out a car and bike rally from Digiana to Ambphalla to mark the occasion.

“Maharaja Hari Singh signed the instrument of accession but our areas are still under Pakistan’s illegal occupation because of the blunders by previous governments. However, the day is not far when illegally occupied areas would be merged with India. None can stop us from turning the dream of Akhand Bharat into a reality,” said an office bearer of the samiti.

Yuva Rajput Sabha’s president Vikram Singh and former president Happy Singh along with their supporters, celebrated the day with gaiety.

In 2020, October 26 was officially declared a public holiday in Jammu and Kashmir to honour the historic event. Reports of similar celebrations also poured in from Kathua, Samba, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar.

