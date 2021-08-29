Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP to contest civic body polls on party symbol in Haryana

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the coming civic body elections in the state on party symbol while the decision on elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions will be taken later
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
UPDATED ON AUG 29, 2021 02:10 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar kicking a ball at the Khelo Haryana event in Karnal on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the coming civic body elections in the state on party symbol while the decision on elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions will be taken later. The decision was taken at a state-level meeting in Karnal on Saturday,

Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar said, adding the election committee of the party will take the decision on whether to contest the panchayat elections on party symbol or not.

He said the party has decided to ensure the 50 per cent participation of women in these elections. The meeting was also attended by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who urged party workers to reach out to the people and tell them about the welfare schemes and initiatives taken by the government.

The CM also counted schemes launched by the state government in the past seven years. Earlier, the chief minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of the developmental projects worth 19.82 crore for Karnal.

