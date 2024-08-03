BJP to sound poll bugle with Kurukshetra rally today

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state said it was all set to kick-start its campaign with a massive rally in Kurukshetra’s Thanesar seat on Sunday for the assembly elections, slated to be held later this year. BJP leaders at the site in Kurukshetra where a party rally will take place on Sunday.

Minister of state and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha said chief minister Nayab Saini would chair the ‘Vijay Shankhnad’ rally in the Thanesar grain market. Addressing mediapersons at the Circuit House with former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and former minister Krishan Bedi, Sudha said the state election in-charge and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, co-incharges Biplab Kumar Deb, Satish Poonia, Surendera Nagar, former chief minister and Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state president Mohan Lal Badoli and others would also attend the rally.

He said, “The party’s poll campaign will begin from the land of Mahabharata from where Saini will take blessings of Lord Krishna. The party will organise rallies in all 90 assembly seats of the state as per the programme.”

Hitting out at the opposition parties, Bhatia said, “Unlike the Congress that has always indulged politics of caste and family, the BJP has worked for the poor and the marginalised. In the past 10 years, our governments at the Centre and the state have launched welfare schemes for the people.”

Earlier in the day, party leaders and officials inspected the rally site at the grain market.

Mandip Singh Brar, director general of information, public relations, languages and culture, said the department would install seven digital wall painting in every gram panchayat of Kurukshetra district. Through the art, the welfare schemes of the government would be promoted and the left-out beneficiaries would be motivated to take the benefits, he added.