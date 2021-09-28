BJP top brass goes into huddle to shortlist candidates for bypolls in Himachal

Soon after the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for bypolls to the three assemblies and one parliamentary segment in Himachal, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s top brass went into a huddle in the state capital to give the final shape to its poll strategy.

Those who attended the meeting included the party’s national vice-president Saudan Singh, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, state president Suresh Kashyap and co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon and party’s general secretary organisation Pawan Rana.

The party also deliberated on the prospective candidates for the seats. The party leaders also discussed in detail the prospects of two cabinet ministers -- Jalshakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur and education minister Govind Singh Thakur -- from Mandi Lok Sabha seat even as the party’s vice-president Ajay Rana and Kargil war hero Brigadier Kushal Thakur too are vying for a ticket here. The party will draw a panel of candidates for the elections and forward it to the high command by October 2.

The party has already approved Ram Rattan Pal Singh from Arki and former horticulture minister Narendra Bragta’s elder son Chetan Bragta. Congress is most likely to pit former chief parliamentary secretary and grandson of former chief minister Ram Thakur against him. Thakur is a two-time legislator from Jubbal and Kotkhai assembly segment. While Ram Rattan Pal Singh had contested against six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh who died on July 8 this year.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal said, “BJP is fully prepared for these elections.”

He said the BJP will fight elections on the issue of development. “Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and state president Suresh Kashyap, BJP will win the byelections of Mandi Lok Sabha, Jubbal Kotkhai, Fatehpur and Arki,” he said.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said the party will announce the candidates for the four seats soon. “The candidates will be announced by the Parliamentary Board will after the election committee meeting,” he said.