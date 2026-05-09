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BJP using ED as tool to force defections: Punjab CM

After raids on cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, Bhagwant Mann alleges central agencies being used to destabilise Punjab and pressure AAP leaders into joining BJP.

Published on: May 09, 2026 12:15 pm IST
By Muskan
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Amid the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the premises of cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday accused the BJP of weaponising central agencies to coerce AAP leaders into joining their ranks.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing a press conference in Sangrur on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the district administrative complex in Sangrur as searches spanned 13 locations across Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana, Mann claimed the operations are part of a broader strategy to destabilise the state government.

The ED’s action follows a probe into a 157.12-crore goods and services tax (GST) and export fraud, targeting Arora’s residence in Chandigarh, corporate offices of Hampton Sky Realty Limited, and various associates.

“Despite multiple searches, the central agency failed to find any evidence against Sanjeev Arora,” Mann said, referring to the two earlier raids this year that drew a blank.

The crackdown comes less than 48 hours after the agency named state AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora in a separate money-laundering and land scam investigation. With both ministers being influential figures holding close ties to the party’s Delhi high command, the timing has rattled the state’s bureaucracy.

He said the raids were timed to overshadow his Shukrana Yatra and were a retaliation against Punjab’s strict new sacrilege laws.

Calling the BJP “Bharat Jalao Party”, Mann said the Centre should release pending rural development funds (RDF) and provide a special package for Punjab rather than using central agencies to campaign via intimidation.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP using ED as tool to force defections: Punjab CM
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