BJP weakening democratic institutions: Birender

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Birender Singh and former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh held a meeting with party workers and supporters in Rohtak on Saturday to review the success of the Sadbhav Yatra and discuss the party’s future strategy. They announced to launch a six-month village-level outreach campaign in the state. (File)

The meeting largely focused on the outreach achieved through the statewide Sadbhav Yatra, which was led by Brijendra and covered all 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana. It was Brijendra’s second major political programme in Rohtak after concluding his statewide Sadbhav Yatra there on May 23, as former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and most of his senior loyalists had maintained distance from the yatra’s concluding event.

But the presence of Hooda’s close associates, including his former OSD, Mahender Chopra, former MLA Jai Tirth Dahiya, senior Congress leader Ran Singh Mann and his son Raju Mann, at the Saturday’s meeting remained a talking point in the political circles.

Accusing the BJP of weakening democratic institutions, Birender alleged that the ruling party was pursuing divisive politics based on religion and caste. He said the Congress’ struggle was not only about winning elections but also protecting the Constitution, democracy and the country’s social fabric.

Addressing the gathering, Brijendra spoke about the issues raised by people during the Sadbhav Yatra, saying they reflected the concerns of every section of society.

Targeting the BJP and the RSS, he accused them of disturbing communal harmony and weakening democratic institutions.

About the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he said the issue required careful attention.