BJP will again form government in Himachal Pradesh: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday reiterated his claim that the BJP will repeat its government in the upcoming state assembly elections and no third party stood any chance in HP’s political landscapes.

Addressing a public meeting in Sirmaur, Thakur said, “There is a new party trying to make inroads in Himachal, but it is not easy for everyone to climb the hills of the state.

Urging people of Sirmaur to vote for the BJP, he said whenever he comes to the district, he fulfils all demands of locals. Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹80 crore for Haripurdhar.

He said the Hatti community of Sirmaur has maintained the rich cultural repository, which was indeed appreciable.

State BJP president and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, power minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Nahan MLA Rajiv Bindal were among others present on the occasion.

The CM, meanwhile, also flagged off an awareness vehicle ‘Kaushal Rath’ of Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation from Shimla. He said that quality skill infrastructure was being developed by the corporation along with free training to the youth of the state.

India’s borders have become safer under Modi regime: Khanna

India’s internal and external security was the top priority of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government and the Centre has taken several initiatives to ramp up its security set up, Himachal BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said on Thursday. He was presiding over Gram Kendra Pramukh Sammelan at chamba.

“We want this nation to become happy, prosperous and powerful,” said Khanna. “We have worked with this idea to make India free from fear, hunger, terror and corruption,” he said, adding that under the BJP rule, country’s borders have become safer from any external threat.