BJP will forget about revoking AFSPA after losing J&K Lok Sabha seats: Omar

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 29, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Recently, Union home minister Amit Shah said in a television interview that the Centre was considering revocation of AFSPA in J&K as there was a lot of improvement in the situation

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that after losing all five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will forget about the revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah (HT File)
Omar told reporters in north Kashmir’s Sopore that BJP, during hill council polls in Ladakh, had promised protection under the sixth schedule to Ladakh. “The people of Ladakh did not get it. Same will happen with us. After BJP will face defeat, it will forget AFSPA,” he said.

Omar said that the BJP had made similar promises in the past, but didn’t keep them. “The promises are political ploys of the BJP,” he alleged.

On Wednesday, Omar had also termed it as a BJP ploy to lure voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. “They (BJP government) should do it right now. When they say the situation is normal, militancy has ended and now, no separatist thought is here,” Omar told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Budgam.

Other J&K political leaders, however, welcomed the statement of the Union home minister on AFSPA, but were sceptical that BJP would fulfil the promise.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP will forget about revoking AFSPA after losing J&K Lok Sabha seats: Omar
