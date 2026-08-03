BJP will procure all crops at MSP if voted to power in Punjab, says Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will procure all agricultural and horticultural crops from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) if the saffron party was voted to power in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Under the scheme operational in Haryana since 2018, protected prices have been fixed for 24 horticultural crops. (HT Photo)

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Saini was addressing an event in Faridkot’s Kotkapura as part of the nationwide “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan” launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the BJP will work in Punjab just like in Haryana to make our farmers strong and prosperous. Before the 2024 Haryana elections, the BJP had promised to procure all crops from farmers at MSP, which it fulfilled,” Saini said.

He said Haryana had set an example by successfully introducing Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, where farmers were compensated if the rates for their produce were below the MSP in the market and the BJP was committed to implementing a similar scheme in Punjab.

Under the scheme operational in Haryana since 2018, protected prices have been fixed for 24 horticultural crops.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Saini said chief minister Bhagwant Mann and party’s national president Arvind Kejriwal had promised to eradicate the drug menace, but Punjab continued to reel under it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Saini said chief minister Bhagwant Mann and party’s national president Arvind Kejriwal had promised to eradicate the drug menace, but Punjab continued to reel under it. {{/usCountry}}

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Asking the youth to stay away from drugs, he said substance abuse not only affected individuals and their families, but also weakened society. “Young people not just in Haryana and Punjab, but across the country should be kept away from drugs to realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Claiming that the Haryana government was successfully moving towards achieving this goal by regularly engaging youngsters through Raahgiri, Cyclothon and marathon events, Saini accused the Punjab government of neither curbing drug abuse nor succeeding in providing employment to the youth.

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“Unemployment has adversely affected the youth of Punjab, and the younger generation is increasingly getting trapped in drug abuse,” he alleged.

The Haryana chief minister alleged that the current AAP government and the previous Congress governments in Punjab made tall promises for the youth and farmers, but after coming to power, they never showed any interest in fulfilling them.

Saini said the country can become a developed nation only when every young person understood the harmful effects of drugs and not only stayed away from addiction himself but also motivated others to remain drug-free.