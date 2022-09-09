Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP bets big on PM Modi’s September 24 Mandi rally

BJP bets big on PM Modi’s September 24 Mandi rally

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 02:16 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi is set to blow the poll bugle for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections by holding a rally at Mandi, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home turf, on September 24.

BJP state chief Suresh Kashyap addressing the media during a press conference in Shimla on Thursday. PM Narendra Modi is expected to reach out to the masses and seek support for the state government during his September 24 Mandi rally. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)
BJP state chief Suresh Kashyap addressing the media during a press conference in Shimla on Thursday. PM Narendra Modi is expected to reach out to the masses and seek support for the state government during his September 24 Mandi rally. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla

Almost 11 months after Pratibha Singh, Pradesh Congress chief, defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the Lok Sabha bypoll from Mandi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to blow the poll bugle for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections by holding a rally at Mandi, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home turf, on September 24.

Mandi, which has 10 assembly segments, is seemingly the new battleground for the party. Earlier, the party had proposed a youth rally in Sujanpur in Hamirpur district, which was once the stronghold of former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, but later shifted the venue to Mandi.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will hold a town hall in Mandi town on Friday. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had held a roadshow in Mandi town sending out a strong message that his party was a serious contender for the elections in Himachal this time.

“Over one lakh youth below the age of 40 will attend the rally. Youths at the booth level will be mobilised to participate in the rally, while others would also join,” said Suresh Kashyap, BJP state chief, giving details of the rally.

The Prime Minister is expected to reach out to the masses and seek support for the state government. The state is scheduled to go to the polls later this year. The BJP hopes to make a comeback in the state under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur. However, the state has a history of not repeating governments. The responsibility of organising the rally has been allocated to the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, to connect with the young population.

“All expenses will be borne by the youth wing,” quipped the state party chief on the expenses of the rally. He said since Mandi was spacious and could accommodate more people, it was selected as the venue. Other central leaders will keep visiting the state.

Textile minister Smriti Irani will visit Sundernagar on September 17. She will attend a meeting of the Mahila Morcha while law minister Kiren Rijiju will participate in a function in the state capital to mobilise the legal fraternity. The Union defence minister will address back-to-back rallies in Sirmaur district, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • PAU, Ludhiana, vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said they expect help from Centre for funds for research, revamping the university, its hostels and houses. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research

    After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.

  • Eeshaan Agarwal with his parents and sister. (Sourced)

    NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist

    “He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.

  • Students in a jubilant mood after the declaration of NEET exam result in Ludhiana. Asmita Sharma stood second in Ludhiana and bagged AIR 128. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92

    Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.

  • Representative image.

    Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested

    Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.

  • The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. (Twitter)

    Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal

    The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out