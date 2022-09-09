BJP bets big on PM Modi’s September 24 Mandi rally
PM Narendra Modi is set to blow the poll bugle for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections by holding a rally at Mandi, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s home turf, on September 24.
Almost 11 months after Pratibha Singh, Pradesh Congress chief, defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the Lok Sabha bypoll from Mandi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to blow the poll bugle for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections by holding a rally at Mandi, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's home turf, on September 24.
Mandi, which has 10 assembly segments, is seemingly the new battleground for the party. Earlier, the party had proposed a youth rally in Sujanpur in Hamirpur district, which was once the stronghold of former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, but later shifted the venue to Mandi.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will hold a town hall in Mandi town on Friday. Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had held a roadshow in Mandi town sending out a strong message that his party was a serious contender for the elections in Himachal this time.
“Over one lakh youth below the age of 40 will attend the rally. Youths at the booth level will be mobilised to participate in the rally, while others would also join,” said Suresh Kashyap, BJP state chief, giving details of the rally.
The Prime Minister is expected to reach out to the masses and seek support for the state government. The state is scheduled to go to the polls later this year. The BJP hopes to make a comeback in the state under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur. However, the state has a history of not repeating governments. The responsibility of organising the rally has been allocated to the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, to connect with the young population.
“All expenses will be borne by the youth wing,” quipped the state party chief on the expenses of the rally. He said since Mandi was spacious and could accommodate more people, it was selected as the venue. Other central leaders will keep visiting the state.
Textile minister Smriti Irani will visit Sundernagar on September 17. She will attend a meeting of the Mahila Morcha while law minister Kiren Rijiju will participate in a function in the state capital to mobilise the legal fraternity. The Union defence minister will address back-to-back rallies in Sirmaur district, he said.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
