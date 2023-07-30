Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Govt failed to check corruption, unemployment: Abhay

Govt failed to check corruption, unemployment: Abhay

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 30, 2023 10:11 PM IST

INLD’s leader Abhay Chautala said that the present government has failed on all fronts as youths, farmers and poor are suffering due to its wrong policies

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala on Sunday accused the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana of failing to check corruption and rising unemployment in the state.

Govt failed to check corruption, unemployment: Abhay (ANI)
Govt failed to check corruption, unemployment: Abhay (ANI)

Addressing a gathering during the party’s ‘parivartan padyatra’, which entered Panipat’s Samalkha on the 148th day on Sunday, Abhay said that the present government has failed on all fronts as youths, farmers and poor are suffering due to its wrong policies.

Abhay said that the people of the state have made up their mind to dethrone this government in 2024 and the INLD will form the next government in Haryana.

Abhay also attacked the Congress party and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for not raising the voice of the people and the BJP government for not taking action against Hooda in the cases registered against him.

The INLD leader said that the Congress was suffering from internal bickering as several party leaders were projecting themselves as chief ministerial candidates. He said that INLD is the only alternative with the people to provide a stable and strong government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out