‘BJP-JJP govt harmed Haryana’s interest by agreeing to supplementary PPA with Adani’

Former Haryana power minister Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government of harming the state’s interest by violating an existing power purchase agreement (PPA) with Adani Power Ltd (APL) for supply of 1,424 MW for 25 years by agreeing to the supply of a lower quantum of 1,096 MW power by APL.

Former Haryana power minister Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government of harming the state's interest by violating an existing power purchase agreement (PPA) with Adani Power Ltd

In a statement, the Congress general secretary said it was shocking that the Khattar government has absolved Adani of a 25-year PPA binding them to supply 1,424 MW at ₹2.94 per unit by agreeing to sign a supplementary PPA. He asked as to who was responsible for the shortfall of electricity that was to be supplied by Adani to Haryana.

“Once the Supreme Court (SC) had dismissed Adani’s plea for higher price under PPA, how can the BJP-JJP government agree to give a higher price of ₹3.50 per unit to APL. How many thousand crores per year will be paid by Haryana to Adani due to increase in the price of contracted power from ₹2.94 per unit to ₹3.50 per unit for the purchase of 1,096 MW power?,” asked Surjewala.

The Congress leader said it was quite surprising that Adani Power Ltd has on March 1 informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that it has signed supplemental PPAs with Haryana’s two power distribution companies – the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). “The fact, however, is that the supplemental PPAs are yet to be signed. Is it not a wrong BSE filing by Adani to stabilise its sinking stock prices? Will the government act or yield to Adani,” the former minister said. Surjewala said since December 2020, Adani Power Ltd has defaulted on supply of 1,424 MW of electricity to Haryana forcing the state government to buy expensive electricity to meet the shortfall. “Why the state government has failed to recover the cost of expensive electricity from Adani? Why is this brazen loot of public money being permitted in violation of long-standing contract with Adani for 25 years?,” he asked.

Congress MLA from NIT Faridabad, Neeraj Sharma said it was shocking that the state government has decided to surrender more than 200 MW of electricity by agreeing to sign a supplementary PPA with Adani Power Ltd. “Due to the default by Adani Power in supplying the contracted power for more than two years, the state government has incurred heavy financial loss as it has been compelled to buy costly power. It is time that the BJP government stand up to Adani and refuse to act like its string-puppet,” the Congress MLA said.