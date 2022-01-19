BJP-led state government claiming credit for works started by Congress: Sudhir Sharma

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former minister Sudhir Sharma on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led state government accusing it of claiming credit for projects which were initiated in the previous Congress regime.

In a press statement issued here, Sharma said the chief minister would be inaugurating several projects in Dharamshala on Wednesday, which were actually started by the Congress government led by the then chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

“All these projects were deliberately delayed by the present government for four years. Now, when the state has entered the election year, the chief minister is coming to claim credit for these projects,” he said.

Sharma also alleged that the chief minister would also inaugurate the Dharamshala War Museum, the inauguration of which was already done by ex-CM Virbhadra Singh.

“This is a bad joke with our brave soldiers and the people of Dharamshala as well,” he said. Sharma said the project for expansion and beautification of HPTDC’s Hotel, Dhauladhar, was approved during the Congress regime.

He said that a football academy is already proposed at the Zoravar Stadium where the CM is going to lay the foundation stone of the international convention centre. A gymnasium and a lake are also proposed to come up there. “Any attempt to tinker with the existing plan would be opposed vehemently,” he said.

The former Dharamshala MLA said the biggest project, the Dharamshala-McLeodganj ropeway, was also approved by the previous government at a cost of ₹140 crore.

“The delay caused by the present government escalated its cost to over ₹200 crore. The government must clarify why the work on proposed parking at the lower terminal of the ropeway is could not be started as of yet,” he said.

He said that chief minister Jai Ram Thakur must also clarify about the second capital status for Dharamshala town which was granted by the previous government.

He must also tell the people why there was no quality check on the works done under the Smart City Mission and what is the status of the Himani-Chamunda Ropeway project.