Birender Singh, Ajay Chautala feud over Uchana seat again

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Birender Singh and his arch rival, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Ajay Chautala engaged in another war of words over the Uchana assembly in Jind, with the former claiming that his family will win the seat in the next elections.

Ajay’s elder son Dushyant Chautala had defeated Birender’s wife Prem Lata during the 2019 assembly elections, avenging his loss to her in the 2014 polls. (HT File)

Birender had recently claimed that he will pitch 30 candidates in the next assembly polls and later decide whether his supporters will contest on party symbol or as independents.

JJP patriarch Ajay Chautala meanwhile said his (Birender’s) family will not win from anywhere and claims of pitching 30 nominees is “ridiculous”.

He further said, “We will contest the next assembly and Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the BJP and our candidate will contest from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh parliamentary seat. Our main target is to increase our vote share from 17 % to 40% and make Dushyant the chief minister of the state.”

On Sunday, Birender had stated that Dushyant Chautala has failed to ensure development of the Uchana assembly and claimed that the deputy chief minister will not contest from this seat in the next elections. He also advised the party leadership to contest the next polls alone.

“There is no need to contest a poll in alliance with JJP, which has become a symbol of corruption and lies. The BJP has the capability to win all 10 seats of Lok Sabha in Haryana,” the saffron party leader had said.